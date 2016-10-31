版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 10:25 BJT

BRIEF-GE deal to combine oil & gas biz w/ Baker Hughes to be announced tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ

Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* GE deal to combine oil & gas biz w/ Baker Hughes to be announced tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom)

