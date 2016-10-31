版本:
BRIEF-GE nears roughly $30 bln deal to combine oil and gas business with Baker Hughes - WSJ, citing sources

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* General Electric is nearing a roughly $30 billion deal to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc - WSJ, citing sources

* New entity would have publicly traded shares, be controlled by GE - WSJ, citing sources

Source text - on.wsj.com/2fuUg1A

