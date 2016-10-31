版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 12:45 BJT

BRIEF-YuuZoo Corp to become biggest shareholder of Relativity Media

Oct 31 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited :

* Yuuzoo Corp to buy 33.3 pct of Relativity Media; co has option to increase its investment to a majority stake over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐