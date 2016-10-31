版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 17:37 BJT

BRIEF-DaVita announces change for medicaid patients seeking affordable care act plan coverage

Oct 31 DaVita Inc :

* DaVita announces change for medicaid patients seeking affordable care act plan coverage

* DaVita inc- will suspend support for applications to AKF for charitable premium assistance by patients enrolled in minimum essential medicaid coverage

* Change announced will affect approximately 2,000 patients, or about one percent of DaVita's total patient population

* Policy change would result in a reduction in its annualized operating income of up to approximately $140 million before any offsets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐