BRIEF-Merck and Pfizer say EMA validated Avelumab for MMA review

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Merck and Pfizer
* Say european medicines agency (EMA) has validated for review Merck's marketing authorization application (MAA) for Avelumab
* Say validation for the proposed indication of metastatic merkel cell carcinoma (MCC)
* Say if approved, Avelumab could be the first approved treatment indicated for metastatic mcc in the EU Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fvv7DW] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
