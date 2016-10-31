BRIEF-Merck and Pfizer say EMA validated Avelumab for MMA review

Oct 31 Merck and Pfizer

* Say european medicines agency (EMA) has validated for review Merck's marketing authorization application (MAA) for Avelumab

* Say validation for the proposed indication of metastatic merkel cell carcinoma (MCC)

* Say if approved, Avelumab could be the first approved treatment indicated for metastatic mcc in the EU