公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Merck and Pfizer say EMA validated Avelumab for MMA review

Oct 31 Merck and Pfizer

* Say european medicines agency (EMA) has validated for review Merck's marketing authorization application (MAA) for Avelumab

* Say validation for the proposed indication of metastatic merkel cell carcinoma (MCC)

* Say if approved, Avelumab could be the first approved treatment indicated for metastatic mcc in the EU Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fvv7DW] Further company coverage:

