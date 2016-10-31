版本:
BRIEF-Collector Q3 profit after tax up 35 pct at SEK 107 million

Oct 31 Collector AB :

* Q3 total income 374 million Swedish crowns ($41.4 million) versus 296 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit after tax 107 million crowns versus 80 million crowns year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0302 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

