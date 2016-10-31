版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Midstream says it has commenced a public offering of 12,000,000 limited partnership units representing limited partner interests

Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp :

* Says it has commenced a public offering of 12,000,000 limited partnership units representing limited partner interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐