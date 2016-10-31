版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics Says European Patent Office has granted patent for treating pancreatitis

Oct 31 Gemphire Therapeutics

* Says European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. 2658536 gemcabene and derivatives for treating pancreatitis

* Gemphire Therapeutics - patent covers use of Gemcabene for decreasing risk of developing pancreatitis in patients having a blood triglyceride level of 500 mg/dl or higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

