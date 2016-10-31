版本:
BRIEF-Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic

Oct 31 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :

* Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic

* Vtti and Enna have signed an agreement for purchase by Vtti of 70% of Adriatic Tank Terminal (att) in Port Of Ploce

* Vtti and Enna will jointly expand and operate newly built terminal in Port Of Ploce

