BRIEF-Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :
* Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic
* Vtti and Enna have signed an agreement for purchase by Vtti of 70% of Adriatic Tank Terminal (att) in Port Of Ploce
* Vtti and Enna will jointly expand and operate newly built terminal in Port Of Ploce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.