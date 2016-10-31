BRIEF-UCP Q3 earnings per share $0.16

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 UCP Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue rose 27.2 percent to $93.7 million
* UCP Inc says Q3 homes in backlog grew 34.4 percent to 387 homes with a value of $157.2 million
* Qtrly backlog on a dollar basis increased 30.1 percent to $157.2 million
* UCP Inc qtrly net new home orders grew 14.4 percent to 247
* UCP Inc qtrly revenue from homebuilding operations grew 27.8 percent to $89.8 million, compared to $70.3 million for prior year period Source: (bit.ly/2f8QC9c) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.