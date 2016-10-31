版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Fuels secures new processing contract

Oct 31 Energy Fuels Inc -

* Secures new processing contract

* Contract to secure additional quantities of one of its licensed uranium-bearing alternate feed materials for processing at white mesa mill

* Company will earn a fee for processing alternate feed material and returning finished uranium product to generator of feed material

* Fee is expected to cover company's processing cost and provide company with a reasonable margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

