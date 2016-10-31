BRIEF-Energy Fuels secures new processing contract

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Energy Fuels Inc -
* Secures new processing contract
* Contract to secure additional quantities of one of its licensed uranium-bearing alternate feed materials for processing at white mesa mill
* Company will earn a fee for processing alternate feed material and returning finished uranium product to generator of feed material
* Fee is expected to cover company's processing cost and provide company with a reasonable margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
