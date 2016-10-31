版本:
BRIEF-IGT signs seven-year contract extension with the Georgia Lottery Corporation

Oct 31 International Game Technology Plc

* IGT signs seven-year contract extension with the Georgia Lottery Corporation to provide new lottery products and services through September 11, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

