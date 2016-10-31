版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-NanoViricides signs agreement with SUNY upstate medical center for testing of its drug candidates for treatment of shingles

Oct 31 Nanoviricides Inc :

* NanoViricides signs agreement with SUNY upstate medical center for testing of its drug candidates for the treatment of shingles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

