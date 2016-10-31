BRIEF-Nextera Energy partners board declared quarterly distribution

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Nextera Energy Partners Lp
* Board declared quarterly distribution of $0.34125 per common unit to unitholders of Nextera Energy Partners
* Nextera Energy Partners LP says continues to expect 12 to 15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions through 2020
* Nextera Energy says expects annualized rate of q4 2016 distribution to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.41 per common unit
* Reported third-quarter 2016 net income attributable to Nextera Energy partners of $27 million
* Nextera Energy continues to expect a Dec. 31, 2016, run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $670 million to $760 million
* Qtrly operating revenue $186 million versus $115 million
* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
