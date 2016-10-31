版本:
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.25

Oct 31 Endeavour Mining Corp

* Endeavour mining - Gold production 146koz in Q3-2016, up 6 percent over Q2-2016 with increases expected across all mines in Q4-2016, remaining on track to meet full year guidance

* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

