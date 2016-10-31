版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Workhorse Group purchases existing facility in Ohio

Oct 31 Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse Group purchases existing facility in Ohio

* Workhorse expects to begin increased battery cell production as early as Q1 of 2017.

* With additional space, Workhorse intends to expand its battery pack factory facilities currently in place at existing facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐