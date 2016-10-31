BRIEF-Manchester united plc announces partnership with Mlily

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Manchester United Plc
* Manchester United Plc says announcing a global partnership with Mlily
* Manchester United Plc says agreement heralds United's first ever official mattress and pillow partner
* Manchester United Plc says five-year deal will see mlily support united in helping sleep and recovery of players Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
