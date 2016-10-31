版本:
BRIEF-Manchester united plc announces partnership with Mlily

Oct 31 Manchester United Plc

* Manchester United Plc says announcing a global partnership with Mlily

* Manchester United Plc says agreement heralds United's first ever official mattress and pillow partner

* Manchester United Plc says five-year deal will see mlily support united in helping sleep and recovery of players Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

