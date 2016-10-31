版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Communications workers of America vote to ratify AT&T national internet contract

Oct 31 AT&T Inc :

* Communications workers of America vote to ratify AT&T national internet contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

