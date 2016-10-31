版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-GE plans to sell GE Water - presentation discussing Baker Hughes deal

Oct 31 GE :

* Plans to sell GE Water, targeting mid-2017 close for deal - presentation discussing Baker Hughes deal

* Gain from selling GE Water will fund restructuring and integration costs for Baker Hughes deal - presentation

* Gain from selling GE Water will include up to $1 billion in excess gain to fund core GE restructuring - presentation discussing Baker Hughes deal Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐