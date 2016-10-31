BRIEF-Constellation Brands to purchase brewery in Obregon, Mexico

Oct 31 Constellation Brands Inc

* Constellation Brands announces agreement to purchase brewery in obregon, mexico

* Constellation brands inc - deal for $600 million,

* Constellation brands inc - deal for $600 million

* Constellation brands inc - increases free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $575 - $675 million

* Increases free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $575 - $675 million

* Constellation brands inc - agrees to purchase obregon brewery from grupo modelo

* Constellation brands - will phase buildout of 10 million hectoliters at mexicali, with first 5 million hectoliters of production capacity expected to become operational by dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: