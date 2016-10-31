BRIEF-Constellation Brands to purchase brewery in Obregon, Mexico

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Constellation Brands Inc
* Constellation Brands announces agreement to purchase brewery in obregon, mexico
* Constellation brands inc - deal for $600 million,
* Constellation brands inc - increases free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2017 to a range of $575 - $675 million
* Constellation brands inc - agrees to purchase obregon brewery from grupo modelo
* Constellation brands - will phase buildout of 10 million hectoliters at mexicali, with first 5 million hectoliters of production capacity expected to become operational by dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
