BRIEF-Cellectar biosciences announces design for NCI-supported phase II study of CLR 131

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Cellectar Biosciences Inc
* Cellectar Biosciences announces design for NCI-supported phase II study of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma and other hematologic malignancies
* Cellectar Biosciences - previously provided guidance for study initiation in first half of 2017 and now anticipates initiating trial during Q1 of 2017
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc -Anticipates initial efficacy data of the study of CLR 131 as early as second half of 2017 Source text :
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
