版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-BD says Max Vaginal Panel receives FDA market authorization for test

Oct 31 Becton Dickinson And Co

* Bd max vaginal panel receives fda market authorization to detect most common causes of vaginal infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

