版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces positive initial results of animal study on use of Ryanodex in MDMA-induced hyperthermia

Oct 31 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces positive initial results of animal study exploring use of Ryanodex in MDMA (ecstasy) induced hyperthermia conducted at the National Institutes of Health

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - anticipate meeting with FDA in near future to discuss overall development program for Ryanodex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐