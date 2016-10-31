版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics says its unit entered into loan agreement under which Co, vtv llc may borrow up to $25 mln in 3 tranches

Oct 31 vTv Therapeutics Inc :

* vTv Therapeutics says its unit entered into loan agreement under which co and vTv LLC may borrow up to $25 million in three tranches Source text (bit.ly/2dUHXeD) Further company coverage:

