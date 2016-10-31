BRIEF-Nextera energy Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Nextera Energy Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.62
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nextera Energy Inc says "development activities of nextera energy resources' natural gas pipeline projects remain on track"
* Sees adjusted earnings per share in range of $6.60 to $7.10 for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
