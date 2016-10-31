版本:
2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Nextera energy Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74

Oct 31 Nextera Energy Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.62

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nextera Energy Inc says "development activities of nextera energy resources' natural gas pipeline projects remain on track"

* Sees adjusted earnings per share in range of $6.60 to $7.10 for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

