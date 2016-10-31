版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-Arch Therapeutics says AC5 topical hemostatic device stopped bleeding in patients in clinical study

Oct 31 Arch Therapeutics Inc

* Arch Therapeutics reports AC5 topical hemostatic device successfully stopped bleeding in patients on antiplatelet therapy in recently completed clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

