2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group announces executive leadership changes

Oct 31 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance Sports Group announces executive leadership changes

* Performance Sports Group Ltd says departure of Amir Rosenthal, president, effective October 28

* Performance Sports Group Ltd says appointment of Jennifer Hughey as its new senior vice president, supply chain, effective November 1

* Performance Sports Group - Appointed Dan Sills to serve as executive vice president, Hockey and Mike Thorne to serve as executive vice president, baseball/softball

* Thorne replaces Todd Harman, whose employment with company ended on October 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

