2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-RMP Energy announces strategic ante creek asset disposition

Oct 31 Rmp Energy Inc

* RMP Energy announces strategic ante creek asset disposition

* RMP Energy says sale of its ante creek asset for cash consideration of $114.3 million

* RMP Energy says net cash proceeds to be received at closing of ante creek disposition will be used to eliminate outstanding bank indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

