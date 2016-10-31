版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic expand cooperation with Jet Airways

Oct 31 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta, Virgin Atlantic and Jet Airways expand cooperation with India-United States codeshare via London-Heathrow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

