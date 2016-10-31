版本:
BRIEF-FibroGen completes enrollment in Roxadustat Phase 3 studies in China

Oct 31 Fibrogen Inc :

* Says topline data from trials on roxadustat expected by early 2017

* Says initiating new drug application submission process for roxadustat in 2016

* Fibrogen reports completion of enrollment in its phase 3 clinical trials in China for roxadustat in chronic kidney disease patients suffering from anemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
