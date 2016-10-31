版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Cca awarded new management contract at Cibola County Corrections Center

Oct 31 Corrections Corp Of America

* CCA awarded new management contract at Cibola County Corrections Center

* Corrections Corp Of America - new contract At Cibola County Corrections center commenced on October 27, 2016

* Corrections Corp Of America - contract contains an initial term of 5 years, with renewal options upon mutual agreement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐