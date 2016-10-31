版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Tivo renews product and intellectual property licenses with Panasonic

Oct 31 Tivo Corp

* Tivo renews product and intellectual property licenses with Panasonic

* Panasonic signed a multi-year worldwide license renewal to entertainment discovery patent portfolio of Rovi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

