公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-Support.com Inc names Richard Bloom interim president, CEO

Oct 31 Support.Com Inc

* Says on Oct 28, Elizabeth Cholawsky resigned her position as co's president and chief executive officer

* Says co's board elected Richard Bloom as interim president and CEO, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

