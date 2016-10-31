版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Southern Nuclear to collaborate on advanced reactor development and licensing

Oct 31 Southern Co

* GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and Southern Nuclear to collaborate on advanced reactor development and licensing

* GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy - Co and Southern Nuclear have agreed to collaborate in studying development and licensing of advanced reactors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

