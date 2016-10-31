BRIEF-HollyFrontier plans to double size of the company by 2020 - conf call

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 HollyFrontier Corp: Conference call
* HollyFrontier says expects Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants unit acquisition to generate $100-200 million of annual EBITDA
* HollyFrontier says on a pro forma basis, sees lubricant to account for over 20 pct of normalized refining EBITDA compared with 10 pct EBITDA for HollyFrontier as a standalone
* Says expects acquisition to lead to 3-22 percent EPS accretion for HollyFrontier in 2017
* "Our vision is basically to double the size of our company by the year 2020" Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.