公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup updates on U.S. CFTC investigation related to interest rate swaps

Oct 31 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup inc - the u.s. Commodity futures trading commission is conducting an investigation into the trading and clearing of interest rate swaps by investment banks

* Citigroup inc says it is cooperating with the investigation - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eepMio) Further company coverage:

