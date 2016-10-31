版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises extends tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp at $9.25 per share in cash

Oct 31 Icahn Enterprises LP :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of federal-mogul holdings corporation at $9.25 per share in cash

* Has extended expiration of its cash tender offer to 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on November 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐