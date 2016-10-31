BRIEF-Extreme Networks entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

Oct 31 Extreme Networks Inc

* Extreme Networks Inc says on October 28, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Extreme Networks says credit agreement provides for $50 million five-year revolving credit facility and a $90.5 million five-year term loan - SEC filing

* Extreme Networks says on Oct 28, co borrowed approximately $100.5 million under senior secured credit facilities in order to pay off existing debt