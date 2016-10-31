BRIEF-Extreme Networks entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Extreme Networks Inc
* Extreme Networks Inc says on October 28, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Extreme Networks says credit agreement provides for $50 million five-year revolving credit facility and a $90.5 million five-year term loan - SEC filing
* Extreme Networks says on Oct 28, co borrowed approximately $100.5 million under senior secured credit facilities in order to pay off existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
