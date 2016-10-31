版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Invensense says it is evaluating indications of interest

Oct 31 Invensense Inc -

* Invensense evaluating indications of interest

* Invensense - hired financial advisor to evaluate indications of interest while continuing to explore other options that would advance co's strategy

* In response to significant interest in company, it will consider a number of options to further enhance stockholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
