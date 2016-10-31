版本:
BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals says received notice of allowance from U.S PTO

Oct 31 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Received notice of allowance from U.S PTO for a patent for claims related to synthesis of its novel anti-cancer investigational drug candidate, rx-3117 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

