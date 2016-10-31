版本:
BRIEF-Serinus Energy announces final approval of Satu Mare extension

Oct 31 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus energy - final approval of satu mare extension

* Serinus energy -national agency for mineral resources granted final approval for phase 3 extension addendum for satu mare license in northwest romania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

