BRIEF-BlackRock's Jeffrey Rosenberg says "now may be a good time to consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities"

Oct 31 BlackRock strategist Jeffrey Rosenberg:

* Stable dollar, stable/even rising commodity prices point to upside potential in inflation figures in coming months

* Long-awaited signs of wage inflation shown up, even if wage gains still pale in comparison to prior recoveries

* "We believe now may be a good time to consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)"

* Oil price recovery reflects balancing of supply & demand, appears to lessen risks to relative performance of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

* With rising inflation & potential for rising inflation expectations, expect TIPS should outperform nominal alternatives in such environment Further company coverage: