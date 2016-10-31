版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Nelson Peltz on GE-Baker Hughes deal- I think it's a great deal - CNBC

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Nelson Peltz on GE-Baker Hughes deal- I think it's a great deal - CNBC

* Nelson Peltz on GE-Baker Hughes deal- New company can go nose to nose with Schlumberger - CNBC

