版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-ADF Group says awarded new contracts in transport infrastructure sector in US totaling $42 mln

Oct 31 ADF Group Inc

* ADF Group Inc says award of new major contracts in transport infrastructure sector in united states, totalling $42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

