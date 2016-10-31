版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock's strategist Turnill says reflation across Emerging Asia reflected in improving corporate profits

Oct 31 Blackrock Inc :

* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill - reflation across emerging Asia is reflected in improving corporate profits

* Emerging Asia currencies have also stabilized this year, and the region has relatively high credit ratings among EMS

* See policy related risks to China'S growth like new property curbs

* Emerging Asia faces potential challenges of renewed U.S. dollar strength, U.S. protectionism post-election, geopolitical crises

* "Favor assets in Indonesia and India"; rate cuts in Indonesia support more corporate investment, consumer spending Further company coverage:

