BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtrly earnings per share $0.44

Oct 31 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* First guaranty bancshares Inc- Total interest income for Q3 of 2016 was $14.7 million, an approximately $0.8 million increase over Q3 of 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2dVaMas) Further company coverage:

