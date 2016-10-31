版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Oct. 31, 2023 - SEC filing

Oct 31 Wells Fargo & Co :

* On October 31, 2016, Wells Fargo & Company issued $2 billion floating rate notes due October 31, 2023 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2f9GY6j) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐