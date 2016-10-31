BRIEF-Pool Corp says company and certain units amend RPA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Pool Corp :
* Co,certain units amended receivables purchase agreement between Superior Commerce Llc,SCP Distributors Llc, purchasers, Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Ufj
* amended RPA to extend facility termination date to Oct 29, 2018
* amended RPA to include amendments to certain base facility limits,to increase maximum facility limit to $220 million in months of May and June Source text - bit.ly/2fx6sii Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
