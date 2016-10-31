版本:
2016年 11月 1日

BRIEF-Transcanada says Government of Canada approves $1.3 bln NGTL system expansion project

Oct 31 Transcanada Corp :

* Government of Canada approves $1.3 billion NGTL system expansion project

* Expansion project includes five new pipeline sections totaling 230 kilometres and addition of two compression facilities

* First facilities are expected to be ready for service in Q2 of 2017, with entire project expected to be completed by Q2 of 2018

* Project to require purchase of $1.2 billion in Canadian goods and services, including about $800 million in labour income during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

