公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals says is working with advisor to consider strategic alternatives

Oct 31 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals responds to request for comment from IIROC

* Is working with an advisor to consider various strategic alternatives potentially available

* Advisor was engaged as part of previously announced strategic review being undertaken by Cipher's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

